UGC NET December 2025 Results: Scorecards out at ugcnet.nta.nic.in, here's how to check, cutoffs released

UGC NET December 2025 Results: Scorecards out at ugcnet.nta.nic.in, here's how to check

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has declared the UGC NET 2025 December session results on its official website, ugcnet.nta.nic.in. The UGC NET December 2025 exam was conducted from December 31, 2025, to January 7, 2026.

UGC NET December 2025 Result: Step-by-step guide to download scorecard

Visit ugcnet.nta.ac.in

Click on the ‘UGC NET December 2025 Result’ link

Enter application number and date of birth

Submit details

Download and print the scorecard

What are the December 2025 cutoffs?

Total of 1,17,058 candidates have qualified for admission to PhD programmes and 54,713 candidates have qualified for ‘Assistant Professor and admission to PhD’ through the UGC NET December 2025 examination.