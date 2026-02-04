FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
HomeEducation

EDUCATION

UGC NET December 2025 Results: Scorecards out at ugcnet.nta.nic.in, here's how to check, cutoffs released

UGC NET December 2025 Results: Scorecards out at ugcnet.nta.nic.in, here's how to check

Latest News

Vanshika Tyagi

Updated : Feb 04, 2026, 11:46 PM IST

UGC NET December 2025 Results: Scorecards out at ugcnet.nta.nic.in, here's how to check, cutoffs released
    The National Testing Agency (NTA) has declared the UGC NET 2025 December session results on its official website, ugcnet.nta.nic.in. The UGC NET December 2025  exam was conducted from December 31, 2025, to January 7, 2026. 

    UGC NET December 2025 Result: Step-by-step guide to download scorecard

    • Visit ugcnet.nta.ac.in
    • Click on the ‘UGC NET December 2025 Result’ link
    • Enter application number and date of birth
    • Submit details
    • Download and print the scorecard

    What are the December 2025 cutoffs?

    Total of 1,17,058 candidates have qualified for admission to PhD programmes and 54,713 candidates have qualified for ‘Assistant Professor and admission to PhD’ through the UGC NET December 2025 examination.

    Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
