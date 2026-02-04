UGC NET December 2025 Results: Scorecards out at ugcnet.nta.nic.in, here's how to check, cutoffs released

CM Rekha Gupta-led govt to redevelop Old Delhi, promote it as tourism hub; all you need to know
EDUCATION
UGC NET December 2025 Results: Scorecards out at ugcnet.nta.nic.in, here's how to check
The National Testing Agency (NTA) has declared the UGC NET 2025 December session results on its official website, ugcnet.nta.nic.in. The UGC NET December 2025 exam was conducted from December 31, 2025, to January 7, 2026.
Total of 1,17,058 candidates have qualified for admission to PhD programmes and 54,713 candidates have qualified for ‘Assistant Professor and admission to PhD’ through the UGC NET December 2025 examination.