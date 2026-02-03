FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
EDUCATION

UGC NET December 2025 result expected soon at ugcnet.nta.nic.in; know how to check scorecard and cut-off marks

The result will confirm eligibility for Assistant Professor posts, Junior Research Fellowship and PhD admissions under the revised UGC guidelines. Candidates can see scorecards online using their application number and date of birth.

Latest News

Varsha Agarwal

Updated : Feb 03, 2026, 03:52 PM IST

UGC NET December 2025 result expected soon at ugcnet.nta.nic.in; know how to check scorecard and cut-off marks
Candidates who appeared for the UGC NET December 2025 can access their UGC NET December 2025 results on the National Testing Agency (NTA)'s official portal soon. Once released, the candidates can check the UGC NET December 2025 result by clicking on the result link at ugcnet.nta.nic.in.  

UGC NET December 2025 Result

The UGC NET December 2025 result is likely to be announced on February 4, 026, by the National Testing Agency (NTA). The result will confirm eligibility for Assistant Professor posts, Junior Research Fellowship and PhD admissions under the revised UGC guidelines. Candidates can see scorecards online using their application number and date of birth. 

The national-level eligibility test was conducted in the December 2025 session, which was held in computer-based mode across multiple shifts and subjects. Once result releases, candidates are required to store their results and certificates for universities and recruiting bodies, as they may ask for the scorecard during admissions, interviews, or verification processes.

UGC NET December 2025 Result: How to download scorecard

The UGC NET December 2025 scorecard will have paper-wise marks, aggregate score, percentile and qualification status. Candidates will also be categorised under PhD admission Categories 1, 2 or 3 as per the new UGC framework. Candidates are advised to download and save the scorecard for future academic and recruitment purposes.

Steps to follow:

1. Open the official website: ugcnet.nta.nic.in
2. Click on the "UGC NET December 2025 Result" link
3. Enter your application number and date of birth
4. Click "Submit" to view your result
5. Download and save your scorecard for future reference

UGC NET December 2025 Result: How to check the cutoff 

For the cutoff, Candidates can access the NTC official site, as it will be available in the result section or as a separate PDF. The cutoff marks vary for each subject and category, including General, OBC, SC, ST, EWS, and PwD. You can also check the subject-wise and category-wise cutoff marks on the official website. 

UGC NET December 2025 Result: What happens after the result is announced

The qualifying candidates can apply for Assistant Professor positions as vacancies arise. They can pursue funded PhD programs and research fellowships with JRF and can Seek Ph.D. admission without JRF, based on NET score and interview, subject to university norms. 

 

 

 

