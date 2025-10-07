EDUCATION

UGC NET December 2025: Registration begins at ugcnet.nta.nic.in; check dates, how to register, other important details

UGC NET December 2025: The registration process for the UGC NET December 2025 examination has begun. Candidates who seek admission in PhD, JRF, or want to apply for the post of Assistant Professor are required to fill the application form on the official website of the organisation at ugcnet.nta.nic

