For the first time, UGC NET has included Ayurveda Biology as a new subject since the December 2024 cycle which reflects the initiative of integrating Indian traditional knowledge into the structure of higher education.

The National Testing Agency will today close the registration process for the UGC NET December 2024 exam. Interested and eligible candidates must complete the online application process at the NTA's official website by 11:50 pm today. The deadline for paying the examination fee via Credit/Debit cards, Net Banking, or UPI is by 11:50 pm on December 11, 2024. The details of the candidates will be available for corrections in the application forms on 12th and 13th December 2024. The test is proposed to be held between January 1 and 19, 2025.

Eligibility of the candidates is decided based on UGC NET, for Junior Research Fellowship, Assistant Professor and eligibility for Assistant Professor positions and admission in PhD programme or only admission in PhD at Indian Universities and Colleges.

Important Instructions for Candidates

Application form should be submitted online only through the website https://ugcnet.nta.ac.in/. Other means of submission are not acceptable. A candidate is permitted to submit only one application form. All candidates should ensure that the e-mail address and mobile number submitted in the application form are their own or that of their parents/guardians since all communication from NTA will be made through the e-mail address or SMS on the registered contact details. Contact no. for assistance: the respective candidate can contact the helpline no. 011-40759000 / 011-69227700 or email ugcnet@nta.ac.in.

