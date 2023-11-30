Headlines

Check top deals on centre tables to elevate your living room game

UGC NET December 2023: Exam city slip, admit card expected soon at ugcnet.nta.nic.in, updates here

India achieved the extraordinary during its G20 presidency: PM Modi

Best room heater and water heaters exclusively on Amazon

The Railway Men ranks third among most watched non-English shows on Netflix globally, trends across 36 countries

UGC NET December 2023: Exam city slip, admit card expected soon at ugcnet.nta.nic.in, updates here

The exam is scheduled to be conducted on December 6 to 22. The detailed schedule is available on the website ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 30, 2023, 12:57 PM IST

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is likely to release exam city information slips of the Commission National Eligibility Test (UGC NET) December 2023and admit cards soon. Both UGC NET admit card and exam city slip will be available on the website ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

The exam is scheduled to be conducted on December 6 to 22. The detailed schedule is available on the website ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

In exam city slips, candidates check details about the location of their exam centres. When available, the direct link to download the document will be shared here.

UGC NET December 2023 Exam City Slip: Steps To Download

  • Visit the official website - ugcnet.nta.nic.in to find the exam city slip.
  • Click on the "UGC NET December 2023 Exam City Slip Download" link
  • Log in with your application number and date of birth in the given space.
  • The exam city slip will appear on your screen.
  • Download it from the website.
