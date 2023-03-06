Search icon
UGC NET December 2022: Phase 4 exam city information slip for released at ugcnet.nta.nic.in, direct link here

UGC NET phase 4 exam is scheduled to be conducted on March 11 and March 12, 2023. Exam city slips for March 12 exam will be issued later.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Mar 06, 2023, 11:00 AM IST

File photo

UGC NET December fourth phase advanced information slip of exam cities has been released by the National Testing Agency (NTA). Candidates can download information slip of exam cities through the official website ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

“The NTA is now displaying the Advance Intimation for Allotment of Examination City for UGC NET December 2022 [Phase IV, 04 Subjects] scheduled to be held between 11 March 2023 and 12 March 2023. Subject-wise details are mentioned in Annexure-1. The exam for the remaining (09) subjects will be conducted after 12 March 2023, and city intimation about the exam will be published shortly,” NTA said.

UGC NET December 2022 Phase 4 exam city information slip: Direct link 

“The Candidates may please note that this is NOT the Admit Card for the examination. This is advance information for the allotment of the City where the Examination Centre will be located, to facilitate the candidates. The Admit Card of UGC NET December 2022, Phase-IV shall be issued later,” NTA said.

 

UGC NET December 2022 Exam city intimation slip phase 4: How to download

  • Visit the official website at ugcnet.nta.nic.in
  • On the homepage, click on the city intimation link
  • Key in your login details
  • Check and download the city intimation slip.

 

