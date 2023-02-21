Search icon
UGC NET December 2022 Phase 2 exam city intimation slip out at ugcnet.nta.nic.in: How to check here

NTA released the exam city intimation slip for UGC NET December exam 2022 at the official website.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Feb 21, 2023, 07:02 PM IST

National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the UGC NET Exam 2022 Phase 2 exam city intimation link at the official website-- ugcnet.nta.nic.in. Candidates who have registered to appear for the UGC NET Phase 2 examination 2022 can check and download their examination city intimation slip of UGC NET December 2022, Phase-II from the official site.

The UGC NET December 2022 Phase 2 examination will be held for 5 subjects between February 28 to March 2. To check the exam city, candidates will have to use their application number and date of birth on the official website.

Read: UPSC Prelims 2023 registration last date for CSE, IFS exams today, apply at upsconline.nic.in

UGC NET Exam 2022: How to check exam city

  • Visit the official site of UGC NET at ugcnet.nta.nic.in
  • Click on the Advance city intimation slip link available on the home page
  • Enter the login details and click on submit
  • Your exam city will be displayed on the screen
  • Check the exam city and download the page
  • Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.
