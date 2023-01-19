UGC NET December 2022 application correction window opens today at ugcnet.nta.nic.in

File photo

The facility to edit application forms for University Grants Commission (UGC) National Eligibility Test (UGC NET December 2022) is to begin today (January 19) by the National Testing Agency (NTA). Those who are required to make changes can do it by logging in to ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

The examination for June cycle 2023 is scheduled to be conducted from June 13 to June 22, 2023. Applicants will be allowed to edit their applications till tomorrow (January 20). The exam for the UGC-NET December 2022 will be held from February 21 to March 10, 2023. The admit card for UGC- NET December 2022 will be released in the Second week of February 2023.

According to the University Grant Commission (UGC), the NTA has been entrusted with conducting the UGC-NET, a test to determine the eligibility of Indian nationals for the posts of `Assistant Professor` and `Junior Research Fellowship and Assistant Professor` in Indian universities and colleges.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will conduct the test for the posts, in 83 subjects in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode.

“Few representations have been received from the candidates to fix the last date for calculating the age limit to apply for JRF. The NET Bureau of UGC (vide Letter No.4-1/2019(NET/NTA) dated 02 January 2023) has requested NTA to fix the upper age limit for applying for JRF as 01.12.2022 instead of 01.02.2023. Accordingly, the National Testing Agency has decided the last date for determining the upper age limit for applying JRF is 01.12.2022 for December 2022 UGC-NET,” reads the notice.

UGC NET December 2022: How to edit the application