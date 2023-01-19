Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeEducation

UGC NET December 2022 application correction window opens today at ugcnet.nta.nic.in

NTA will conduct the test for the posts, in 83 subjects in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jan 19, 2023, 11:13 AM IST

UGC NET December 2022 application correction window opens today at ugcnet.nta.nic.in
File photo

The facility to edit application forms for University Grants Commission (UGC) National Eligibility Test (UGC NET December 2022) is to begin today (January 19) by the National Testing Agency (NTA). Those who are required to make changes can do it by logging in to ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

The examination for June cycle 2023 is scheduled to be conducted from June 13 to June 22, 2023. Applicants will be allowed to edit their applications till tomorrow (January 20). The exam for the UGC-NET December 2022 will be held from February 21 to March 10, 2023. The admit card for UGC- NET December 2022 will be released in the Second week of February 2023.

According to the University Grant Commission (UGC), the NTA has been entrusted with conducting the UGC-NET, a test to determine the eligibility of Indian nationals for the posts of `Assistant Professor` and `Junior Research Fellowship and Assistant Professor` in Indian universities and colleges.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will conduct the test for the posts, in 83 subjects in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode.

“Few representations have been received from the candidates to fix the last date for calculating the age limit to apply for JRF. The NET Bureau of UGC (vide Letter No.4-1/2019(NET/NTA) dated 02 January 2023) has requested NTA to fix the upper age limit for applying for JRF as 01.12.2022 instead of 01.02.2023. Accordingly, the National Testing Agency has decided the last date for determining the upper age limit for applying JRF is 01.12.2022 for December 2022 UGC-NET,” reads the notice.

READ: SSC MTS, Havaldar 2022 Exam Notification: Registration begins at ssc.nic.in, more than 11,000 vacancies on offer

UGC NET December 2022: How to edit the application

  • Step 1: Visit the official website of UGC NET — ugcnet.nta.nic.in
  • Step 2: On the homepage, click on the application correction link.
  • Step 3: Log in using credentials and fill up the application form.
  • Step 4: Edit the required particulars
  • Step 5: Submit the form and take a printout for future reference
TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
From Esha Gupta to Elli Avram, gorgeous ladies Hardik Pandya dated before marrying Natasha Stankovic
Not drinking enough water in winter season? Here are some simple ways to stay hydrated
Meet Mittali Parulkar, bride-to-be of India and IPL star Shardul Thakur
Happy Birthday Naga Chaitanya: Ye Maaya Chesave, Love Story, superhit movies of Laal Singh Chaddha star
MV Ganga Vilas Cruise: PM Modi to flag off world's longest river cruise on January 13, see inside PICS
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Wordle 578 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for January 18
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.