UGC NET December 2020, June 2021 results to be out this week? Know BIG update here

In an important update for all the candidates, the University Grants Commission (UGC) has announced that the results of the UGC NET examination conducted in December 2020 and June 2021 sessions will be released shortly on the official website.

According to the official statement released by UGC, the results of the UGC National Eligibility Test (NET) December 2020 and June 2021 sessions will be released in a day or two on the official website of the commission, ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

The statement released by UGC regarding the results reads, “The processing of results is underway. The Chairman, UGC, Prof. M. Jagadesh Kumar said that UGC is working closely with NTA and all efforts are being made to declare the UGC-NET results in a day or two.”

It must be noted that the UGC-NET December 2020 examination was delayed due to the Covid-19 pandemic, and subsequently, the June 2021 and December 2020 sessions of the exam were conducted together by the National Testing Agency (NTA).

UGC says the results for UGC-NET December 2020 and June 2021 exams will be declared in a day or two pic.twitter.com/DKYh0SI0VB — ANI (@ANI) February 16, 2022

The UGC NET December 2020 and June 2021 examination was conducted between November 20, 2021, and January 5, 2022. The UGC NET exam was conducted for over 80 subjects and was held in 837 centers across 239 cities in India.

Once released, candidates who appeared for the UGC NET December 2020 and June 2021 exams will be able to check their results on the official website of the exam, ugcnet.nta.nic.in. Check the steps below to know how to download the results once they are released.

UGC-NET results 2022: Steps to check result online

Step 1: Visit the official website of UGC NET, ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link to check the results, once made active.

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page.

Step 4: Enter your roll number and other credentials on the page.

Step 5: Your UGC NET results will be displayed on the screen.

Step 6: Download and take a printout of the results for future reference.