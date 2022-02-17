UGC NET December 2020, June 2021 result likely to be out TODAY – Steps to check scores here

The University Grants Commission (UGC) will most likely be releasing the result of the UGC National Eligibility Test (NET) December 2020 and June 2021 on its official website today or tomorrow, as per the official announcement made by the commission.

Yesterday, UGC had announced that the UGC NET results for December 2020 and June 2021 attempts will be released in a day or two by the National Testing Agency (NTA), on the official website of the examination, ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

The statement released by UGC regarding the results reads, “The processing of results is underway. The Chairman, UGC, Prof. M. Jagadesh Kumar said that UGC is working closely with NTA and all efforts are being made to declare the UGC-NET results in a day or two.”

It must be noted that the UGC-NET December 2020 examination was delayed due to the Covid-19 pandemic, and subsequently, the June 2021 and December 2020 sessions of the exam were conducted together by the National Testing Agency (NTA).

UGC NET December 2020, June 2021 result: How to check result

Step 1: Visit the official website of UGC NET, ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link to check the results, once made active.

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page.

Step 4: Enter your roll number and other credentials on the page.

Step 5: Your UGC NET results will be displayed on the screen.

Step 6: Download and take a printout of the results for future reference.

The UGC NET December 2020 and June 2021 examination was conducted between November 20, 2021, and January 5, 2022. The UGC NET exam was conducted for over 80 subjects and was held in 837 centers across 239 cities in India, with lakhs of candidates appearing for the same.

Candidates must note that though UGC has said that the result will be released soon, the exact date and time have not been released yet. For important updates, candidates are advised to visit the official website of UGC NET, ugcnet.nta.nic.in.