UGC NET Answer Key 2023 to be released shortly at ugcnet.nta.nic.in, check latest updates here

Once released, the UGC NET answer key will be available on the official website, ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jul 06, 2023, 03:37 PM IST

UGC NET Answer Key 2023 Live Updates: National Testing Agency is expected to release the answer keys for the June 2023 edition of the University Grants Commission National Entrance Test or UGC NET June 2023 anytime soon. UGC NET June 2023 answer key is likely to be released today, July 6. Once preliminary answer keys for the National Eligibility Test 2023 are released, candidates can download from the official website of UGC NET - ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

“NTA plans to start the answer key challenge on the 5th or 6th of July and aims to announce the final results in the second week of August,” UGC Chairman Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar tweeted.

Once released, the UGC NET answer key will be available on the official website, ugcnet.nta.nic.in. The exam was conducted in two phases – phase 1 from June 13 to 17 and Phase 2 from June 19 to 22.

UGC NET Answer Key 2023: Steps to Check Provisional Key 

  • Visit the official website ugcnet.nta.nic.in.
  • Click on the “UGC NET Answer Key 2023,” link on the homepage. 
  • Enter the required details to login -- application number and date of birth. 
  • Your UGC NET Answer Key 2023 will be displayed on the screen.
  • Download the answer key and take a printout of it for future reference.

UGC NET June Answer Key 2023 release date: Direct link 

