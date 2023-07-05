Search icon
UGC NET Answer Key 2023, result latest update: Direct link to download June answer key

Once released, the UGC NET answer key will be available on the official website, ugcnet.nta.nic.in. The exam was conducted in two phases – phase 1 from June 13 to 17 and Phase 2 from June 19 to 22.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jul 05, 2023, 03:00 PM IST

File photo

UGC NET Answer Key 2023 Live Updates: National Testing Agency is expected to release the answer keys for June 2023 edition of the University Grants Commission National Entrance Test or UGC NET June 2023 soon. As per media reports, UGC NET June 2023 answerkey is likely to be released today, July 5. 

“NTA plans to start the answer key challenge on the 5th or 6th of July and aims to announce the final results in the second week of August,” UGC Chairman Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar tweeted.

Once released, the UGC NET answer key will be available on the official website, ugcnet.nta.nic.in. The exam was conducted in two phases – phase 1 from June 13 to 17 and Phase 2 from June 19 to 22.

UGC NET Answer Key 2023: Steps to Check Provisional Key 

  • Visit the official website ugcnet.nta.nic.in.
  • Click on the “UGC NET Answer Key 2023,” link on the homepage. 
  • Enter the required details to login -- application number and date of birth. 
  • Your UGC NET Answer Key 2023 will be displayed on the screen.
  • Download the answer key and take a printout of it for future reference.

UGC NET June Answer Key 2023 release date: Direct link 

