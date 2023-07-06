Search icon
UGC NET Answer Key 2023 RELEASED at ugcnet.nta.nic.in, raise objections till July 8

Candidates can download UGC NET Answer Key at ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jul 06, 2023, 06:26 PM IST

UGC NET Answer Key 2023 Live Updates: National Testing Agency has released the answer keys for the June 2023 edition of the University Grants Commission National Entrance Test or UGC NET June 2023. UGC NET June 2023 answer key is available at ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

Candidates can raise objections (if any) against the UGC NET provisional answer key. For this, candidates have to pay a fee of Rs 200/- per question. The objection window is open from July 6 to July 8, 2023.

UGC NET Answer Key 2023: Steps to Check Provisional Key 

  • Visit the official website ugcnet.nta.nic.in.
  • Click on the “UGC NET Answer Key 2023,” link on the homepage. 
  • Enter the required details to login -- application number and date of birth. 
  • Your UGC NET Answer Key 2023 will be displayed on the screen.
  • Download the answer key and take a printout of it for future reference.

UGC NET June Answer Key 2023 release date: Direct link 

