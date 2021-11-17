UGC NET 2021 admit cards for third and fourth day RELEASED - Check steps to download, direct link

UGC NET 2021: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the admit cards for the third and fourth day of the upcoming UGC NET examination at the official website, i.e., ugcnet.nta.nic.in. NTA will conduct the UGC NET exams from November 20 to December 5, 2021.

The official website read, "Admit cards are available only for exam dates November 20, 21, 22, and 24, 2021. For other exam dates, admit cards will be available soon."

Candidates can click here for the direct link to download their respective admit cards.

Steps to download UGC NET admit card 2021:

Step 1: Visit ugcnet.nic.in - the official website

Step 2: Click on the link that reads, 'Download admit cards for UGC-NET December 2020 and June 2021 cycles. on the homepage

Step 3: A new page will appear on the screen.

Step 4: Enter the credentials and click on 'submit'.

Step 5: Your admit card will be available on the official website.

Step 6: Download it and take a printout for future reference.