UGC NET admit card for phase 5 exam released at ugcnet.nta.nic.in, get direct link here

UGC NET phase 5 is scheduled to be held on March 13, 14 and 15, 2023 for 9 subjects.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Mar 10, 2023, 08:52 AM IST

National Testing Agency (NTA) admit card for the fifth phase of the University Grants Commission (UGC) National Eligibility Test December exam or UGC NET December 2022 has been released. Candidates can download UGC NET admit card for phase 5 from ugcnet.nta.nic.in. To access admit card, candidates are advised to download their Admit Card of UGC NET December 2022 cycle (using their Application No. and Date of Birth) along with the undertaking and go through the instructions contained therein. 

UGC NET phase 5 is scheduled to be held on March 13, 14 and 15, 2023 for 9 subjects: Oriya, Environmental Sciences, Home Science, Library and Information Science, Labour Welfare/Personnel Management/Industrial Relations/Labour and Social Welfare/Human Resource Management, Education, Psychology, Social Work and Sanskrit.

UGC NET Phase 5 exam dates:

  • Oriya:  March 13, 2023 
  • Environmental Sciences: March 13, 2023 
  • Home Science: March 13, 2023 
  • Library and Information Science: March 13, 2023 
  • Labour Welfare/ Personnel Management/ Industrial Relations/ Labour and Social Welfare/ Human Resource Management: March 14, 2023 
  • Education: 14 March 2023 
  • Social Work: 14 March 2023 
  • Psychology: 15 March 2023 
  • Sanskrit: 15 March 2023 

UGC NET Phase 5 admit card: direct link

