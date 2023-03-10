UGC NET admit card for phase 5 exam released at ugcnet.nta.nic.in, get direct link here

File photo

National Testing Agency (NTA) admit card for the fifth phase of the University Grants Commission (UGC) National Eligibility Test December exam or UGC NET December 2022 has been released. Candidates can download UGC NET admit card for phase 5 from ugcnet.nta.nic.in. To access admit card, candidates are advised to download their Admit Card of UGC NET December 2022 cycle (using their Application No. and Date of Birth) along with the undertaking and go through the instructions contained therein.

UGC NET phase 5 is scheduled to be held on March 13, 14 and 15, 2023 for 9 subjects: Oriya, Environmental Sciences, Home Science, Library and Information Science, Labour Welfare/Personnel Management/Industrial Relations/Labour and Social Welfare/Human Resource Management, Education, Psychology, Social Work and Sanskrit.

UGC NET Phase 5 exam dates:

Oriya: March 13, 2023

Environmental Sciences: March 13, 2023

Home Science: March 13, 2023

Library and Information Science: March 13, 2023

Labour Welfare/ Personnel Management/ Industrial Relations/ Labour and Social Welfare/ Human Resource Management: March 14, 2023

Education: 14 March 2023

Social Work: 14 March 2023

Psychology: 15 March 2023

Sanskrit: 15 March 2023

UGC NET Phase 5 admit card: direct link