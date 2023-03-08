Search icon
UGC NET Admit Card 2023 for Phase 4 released at ugcnet.nta.nic.in, check direct link

UGC NET Phase 4 Exam 2023 will be held on March 11, 2023, and March 12, 2023, as per the schedule. The city slip is also available which was released on March 6, 2023.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Mar 08, 2023, 08:57 AM IST

The National Testing Agency, NTA has released the UGC NET Phase 4 Admit Card on the official website - www.ugcnet.nta.nic.in. Candidates who will be appearing for the UG NET Exam 2023 - December 2022 session can download it online now. 

 

The exam will be held on March 11, 2023, and March 12, 2023, as per the schedule. The city slip is also available which was released on March 6, 2023.

 

As per the official statement, "The NTA is now releasing the Admit cards of UGC NET December 2022-Phase-IV in above mentioned subjects. The candidates can download the same from the website https://ugcnet.nta.nic.in/. Candidates are advised to download their Admit Card of UGC NET December 2022 cycle (using their Application No. and Date of Birth) along with the undertaking and go through the instructions contained therein." 

 

UGC NET Admit Card Phase 4 Notice

UGC NET Admit Card Phase 4 Direct Link to Download

 

UGC NET Admit Card 2023: Steps to download 

 

Step 1: Visit the official website - www.ugcnet.nta.nic.in

 

Step 2: Click on the Admit Card link 

 

Step 3: Enter your application number and date of birth

 

Step 4: The admit card will be displayed on the screen

 

Step 5: Download the admit card and take a printout for future use. 

 

UGC NET 2023 Phase 3 is going on and the Phase 4 will begin on March 11, 2023. 

