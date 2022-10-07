Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeEducation

UGC NET Admit Card 2022 released for October 8, 10 exams at ugcnet.nta.nic.in; get direct link here

NTA has released admit cards for the 4th phase of UGC NET December 2021, June 2022 (merged cycles) scheduled for October 8 and 10.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Oct 07, 2022, 09:45 AM IST

UGC NET Admit Card 2022 released for October 8, 10 exams at ugcnet.nta.nic.in; get direct link here
File photo

UGC NET Admit Card 2022 has been released by the National Testing Agency (NTA) on Thursday. UGC NET Admit Card 2022 is for the candidates whose exams are scheduled on 8 and 10 October for the UGC NET December 2021 and June 2022 (merged cycles) Phase-IV. The candidates can download UGC NET Admit Card 2022 through the official website, ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

UGC NET October 8 will be conducted in the morning shift for the Computer Science and Applications paper and for Economics, Rural Economics, Cooperation, Demography, Development Planning, Development Studies, Econometrics, Applied Economics, Development Economics, and Business Economics subjects in the second shift.

UGC NET October 10 exam will be conducted for the History paper in both shifts.

“In case of any difficulty in downloading the admit card, candidates may contact the NTA Help Desk at 011-40759000/011-6922770 or write to NTA at ugcnet@nta.ac.in,” reads the notification.

UGC Net Admit Card: How To Download 

  • Visit the official website of NTA UGC NET–ugcnet.nta.nic.in
  • on the homepage, click on the UGC NET admit cards link
  • Enter your application number, date of birth and other credentials
  • Your admit card for UGC NET exam will be displayed on the screen
  • Save and download the same for future use.

UGC Net Admit Card: Direct link

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Raksha Bandhan 2022: Shah Rukh-Aishwarya, Ranveer-Priyanka, most relatable on-screen brother-sister jodis
Viral Photos of the Day: Rashmika Mandanna charms in white casual tee, Kartik Aaryan poses for paps
Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale: Save up to 57% on THESE Samsung smartphones; check offers
Happy Birthday Ranbir Kapoor: Brahmastra to Rockstar, a look at actor's blockbuster films
Amid Kamaal R Khan's arrest, here are 6 controversial statements made by self-proclaimed critic
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Wordle 475 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for October 7
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.