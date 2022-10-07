UGC NET Admit Card 2022 released for October 8, 10 exams at ugcnet.nta.nic.in; get direct link here

File photo

UGC NET Admit Card 2022 has been released by the National Testing Agency (NTA) on Thursday. UGC NET Admit Card 2022 is for the candidates whose exams are scheduled on 8 and 10 October for the UGC NET December 2021 and June 2022 (merged cycles) Phase-IV. The candidates can download UGC NET Admit Card 2022 through the official website, ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

UGC NET October 8 will be conducted in the morning shift for the Computer Science and Applications paper and for Economics, Rural Economics, Cooperation, Demography, Development Planning, Development Studies, Econometrics, Applied Economics, Development Economics, and Business Economics subjects in the second shift.

UGC NET October 10 exam will be conducted for the History paper in both shifts.

“In case of any difficulty in downloading the admit card, candidates may contact the NTA Help Desk at 011-40759000/011-6922770 or write to NTA at ugcnet@nta.ac.in,” reads the notification.

UGC Net Admit Card: How To Download

Visit the official website of NTA UGC NET–ugcnet.nta.nic.in

on the homepage, click on the UGC NET admit cards link

Enter your application number, date of birth and other credentials

Your admit card for UGC NET exam will be displayed on the screen

Save and download the same for future use.

UGC Net Admit Card: Direct link