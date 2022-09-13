UGC NET Admit Card 2022: NTA set to release UGC NET Exam City slips SOON at ugcnet.nta.nic.in

File Photo

The University Grants Commission, National Eligibility Test, UGC NET Admit Card 2022 for the upcoming Phase 2 Exam are all set to release on September 16, 2022. Before that, today (September 13, 2022), the National Testing Agency (NTA) is all set to release the UGC NET Exam City Slips 2022 online on the official website - www.ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

Just like all the other NTA exams, even for UGC NET Exam 2022, the UGC NET Exam City slips are an important document. While NTA has not given a specific time as to when the UGC NET Exam City Slips will be released but they were earlier expected to release by noon. To access their exam city slips, candidates would need their login credentials like UGC NET application number, among other details.

UGC NET Admit Card 2022: Important date, time

UGC NET Exam City Slip 2022 Date: September 13, 2022

UGC NET Exam City Slip 2022 Time: expected anytime today.

UGC NET Admit Card 2022 Date: September 16, 2022

UGC NET 2022 Phase 2 Exam Dates: September 20 to 30, 2022

UGC NET 2022 Exam City slips that NTA will be releasing today are for the Phase 2 exams scheduled to begin on September 20, 2022. While these exams will be conducted for 10 days, ending on September 30, 2022, NTA will assign a separate date and time to all candidates.

The exact details about the exam will be available on the UGC NET Admit Card 2022, however, the exam city slips will give the candidates some idea about the venue.