UGC NET Admit Card 2022: NTA likely to release admit card today at ugcnet.nta.nic.in, check steps to download

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is likely to release the UGC NET Admit Card 2022 for the July exam today - July 6, 2022. Notably, the UGC NET exam for December 2021 and June 2022 merged cycles will be held on July 8, 9, 11, 12, and August 12, 13, and 14, 2022. Candidates will be able to download their UGC NET admit card through the official website of UGC NET - www.ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

The UGC NET Exam will be conducted only in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode. To appear for the exam, candidates will have to download their Admit Card from the NTA website and appear for the examination at the given Centre on the date, shift, time, and discipline as indicated in their Admit Card.

UGC NET Admit Card 2022: Step-by-step process to download

Step 1: Visit the official website of UGC NET - ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

Step 2: Click on UGC NET Admit Card 2022 link available on the homepage.

Step 3: Submit your login details.

Step 4: Your admit card will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Check and download the admit card.

Step 6: Keep a hard copy of the same for future use.

Candidates will not be allowed to appear at the examination centre, on dates and timings which are not assigned to them in their Admit card. In case a candidate is unable to download Admit Card from the website, they may approach the Help Line of NTA between 09:30 am to 5:30 pm or write to NTA at - www.ugcnet@nta.ac.in.