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UGC-NET 2026 Re-Exam: NTA to hold English, Commerce, Sociology papers again over 'multiple errors'; Check new schedule

According to the NTA committee, the paper had grammatical errors, issues with numbers, vague options, and terms that deviated from standard concepts.

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Apurwa Amit

Updated : Aug 17, 2026, 08:01 AM IST

UGC-NET 2026 Re-Exam: NTA to hold English, Commerce, Sociology papers again over 'multiple errors'; Check new schedule
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The National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced a re-exam for the English, Commerce and Sociology papers of UGC-NET June 2026, after a review panel found several flaws in the question papers. The call for a fresh test followed complaints from candidates about paper quality. 

According to the NTA, an expert committee looked into the grievances and found "substantive issues". These included factual and typographical errors, translation mistakes, missing scholar names, distorted book titles, and poorly worded questions. 

NTA found 'factual, typographical and translation errors' in 3 papers

The panel also pointed out grammatical and numerical errors, ambiguous answer choices, non-standard terms for established concepts, and repeated questions or options. The NTA said that given the extent of the problems, they could not be fixed just by removing the faulty questions during answer-key evaluation.

"The Committee found that the three papers had many factual, typographical, and translation errors, including misspelt names of prominent scholars, garbled book titles, errors in the stem wording of questions, and grammatical mistakes," the NTA stated.

UGC-NET re-exam dates announced

To ensure a fair evaluation for all candidates, the NTA has scheduled the re-examination as follows: English: 9th September 2026 (Shift 1: 9:00 AM to 12:00 Noon), Commerce: 9th September 2026 (Shift 2: 3:00 PM to 6:00 PM), Sociology: 10th September 2026 (Shift 1: 9:00 AM to 12:00 Noon)

Note: No additional examination fee will be levied on candidates for the re-conducted papers. Information regarding examination centres and the release of admit cards will be communicated separately by the NTA.  

The June 2026 session was conducted in Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode from June 22 to June 30, 2026, covering 87 subjects. The UGC-NET exam is used to determine eligibility for Junior Research Fellowship (JRF), Assistant Professor posts and PhD admissions.

What about the other 84 UGC-NET subjects?

The National Testing Agency (NTA) announced that results for 84 subjects, for which the Answer Key Challenge was recently issued, will be declared as per the original schedule. The agency clarified that the re-conduct of examinations for three specific subjects will not cause any delay in the processing of results for the other 84 subjects. The NTA has already begun the provisional answer-key challenge for them, and results, JRF allocation and e-certificates will be issued as per schedule. 

Regarding the three subjects being re-examined, the NTA stated that Assistant Professor eligibility will be determined by taking 6% of the candidate count from either the June examination or the re-examination, whichever is greater. Subject-wise and category-wise distribution for JRF, Assistant Professor eligibility and PhD admission will adhere to the prescribed UGC-NET regulations.  

Candidates are advised to monitor the official NTA and UGC-NET portals for further information on the revised examination schedule.

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