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UGC NET 2026 Admit Card to release soon at ugcnet.nta.nic.in; Check how to download NTA June Hall Ticket, exam guidelines

Candidates appearing for UGC NET June 2026 can download their hall ticket from the official NTA website. The exam will be held online in computer-based test mode at multiple exam centers. Check steps to download, exam guidelines and more.

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Varsha Agarwal

Updated : Jun 16, 2026, 02:40 PM IST

UGC NET 2026 Admit Card to release soon at ugcnet.nta.nic.in; Check how to download NTA June Hall Ticket, exam guidelines
UGC NET 2026 Admit Card to release soon( Representational image,file photo)
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Students awaiting the UGC NET Admit Card 2026 should keep their application number, date of birth, and password ready, as the UGC NET June 2026 hall ticket is now likely to be issued anytime soon on ugcnet.nta.nic.in. Once live, candidates can download it from the official portal. The National Testing Agency was expected to release the same on June 15, 2026; however, it was delayed due to unknown reasons. 

As announced in the information bulletin, the UGC NET 2026 Admit Card is expected to be released today, June 16, 2026. Aspirants can expect the hall ticket by the evening or late at night, tentatively. Students must download their hall ticket and present it at the examination centre on the exam day. Without the UGC NET June 2026 Admit Card, aspirants will not be able to appear for the exam.

The June 2026 UGC NET exam is scheduled for June 22, 23, 24, 25, 29, and 30, 2026, across India in two shifts. Shift 1 will be held from 9:00 AM to 12:00 PM, and Shift 2 will be held from 3:00 PM to 6:00 PM.

UGC NET is a key test for Indian nationals to qualify for Junior Research Fellowship, Assistant Professor posts, and PhD admissions in universities and colleges.

UGC NET Admit Card 2026: Steps to Download NTA June Hall Ticket

Candidates appearing for UGC NET June 2026 can download their hall ticket from the official NTA website. The exam will be held online in computer-based test mode at multiple exam centers.

  • How to download UGC NET June 2026 Admit Card:
  • Go to the official website: ugcnet.nta.nic.in
  • Click on the “UGC NET Admit Card 2026” link
  • Enter your Application Number, Date of Birth, and Security Pin on the login page
  • Click Submit
  • Download and save/print the admit card for future use

Documents to carry to the UGC NET 2026 Exam Centre:

  • Printed copy of Admit Card/Hall Ticket
  • Valid Photo ID: Aadhaar, PAN, Passport, Voter ID, or Driving License 
  • Recent passport-size photograph
  • PwD Certificate, if applicable

UGC NET 2026  Exam Day Guidelines:

  • Wear a face mask
  • Carry a pocket hand sanitizer in a transparent bottle 
  • Do NOT carry mobile phone, calculator, or any electronic gadget
  • Do NOT carry eatables or water bottles inside the exam hall
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