UGC NET 2023 Result: When, how, and where to check?

Reported By: | Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Apr 13, 2023, 06:18 AM IST

UGC NET Result 2023| Photo: PTI

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is set to release results for UGC NET 2023 on Thursday (April 13), confirmed University Grants Commission (UGC). Candidates who appeared for the examination can check their results, once released from the official site -- ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

UGC Chairman Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar said in a tweet, "NTA will announce UGC-NET results by tomorrow. For details, you may please visit--ugcnet.nta.nic.in."

UGC NET Result 2023: How to check

Go to the official website of UGC NET 2023 at ugcnet.nta.nic.in

Click on the 'Download UGC NET December 2022 Result' link

Enter the login credentials and click on the submit option

Your UGC NET December Result 2022 will appear on the screen

Download it and take a printout of it for future reference.

Earlier, NTA released the UGC NET answer key 2022 December cycle on March 23 at nta.ac.in and ugcnet.nta.nic.in. The objection window was available till March 25, 2023.

As many as 8,34,537 candidates appeared for the UGC NET December 2022 exam. The UGC NET December 2022 was held between February 21 to March 16, 2023.