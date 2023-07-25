Headlines

Education

UGC NET 2023 Result to be announced this week, know websites and steps to check scores online

Once released, students can check the UGC NET 2023 Result on ugcnet.nta.nic.in, ntaresults.nic.in. To check scores, candidates will require their application number and date of birth.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 25, 2023, 07:02 AM IST

University Grants Commission-National Eligibility Test (UGC NET) 2023 is all set to announce the result soon. UGC NET 2023 result is likely to be announced on July 26 or July 27, according to UGC Chairman M Jagadesh Kumar. 

 

UGC NET 2023 Result: Websites to check scores

 

— ugcnet.nta.nic.in

— ntaresults.nic.in.

 

“UGC-NET: NTA aims to announce the results by 26 or 27 July. Will update if there is any change,” UGC Chairman M Jagadesh Kumar tweeted on Friday. Once released, students can check the result on ugcnet.nta.nic.in, ntaresults.nic.in. To check scores, candidates will require their application number and date of birth.

 

The UGC NET 2023 exam was held in 83 subjects in two phases at different exam centres across the country. This year, over 6 lakh people appeared for the exam. Phase I took place between June 13 and June 17, 2023. Phase II took place between June 19 and June 22, 2023. 

 

UGC NET 2023 Result: Steps to check scores

 

  • Visit the official website ugcnet.nta.nic.in.
  • Click on the “UGC NET Result 2023,” link.
  • Enter the login credentials and click on submit option.
  • Your UGC NET Result 2023 will be displayed on the screen.
  • Download the scorecard and take a printout of it for future reference.

