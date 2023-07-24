UGC NET 2023 Result to be announced THIS week at ugcnet.nta.nic.in; Know when and how to check scores online

Once released, students can check the result on ugcnet.nta.nic.in, ntaresults.nic.in.

University Grants Commission-National Eligibility Test (UGC NET) 2023 is all set to announce the result soon. UGC NET 2023 result is likely to be announced on July 26, according to UGC Chairman M Jagadesh kumar

“UGC-NET: NTA aims to announce the results by 26 or 27 July. Will update if there is any change,” he tweeted on Friday. Once released, students can check the result on ugcnet.nta.nic.in, ntaresults.nic.in. To check scores, candidates have to enter their application number and date of birth.

The UGC NET June 2023 provisional answer key was released on July 6 and objections were raised from candidates till July 8. The final answer key will be released along with or after the results.

The examination was held in 83 subjects in two phases at different exam centres across the country. This year, over 6 lakh people appeared for the exam. Phase I took place between June 13 and June 17, 2023. Phase II took place between June 19 and June 22, 2023.

UGC NET Result 2023: Steps to Download