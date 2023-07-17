Headlines

UGC NET 2023 Result to be announced soon at ugcnet.nta.nic.in; know how to check

NTA UGC NET 2023 Result will be declared by the second week of August.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 17, 2023, 07:03 AM IST

UGC NET 2023 Result update: The National Testing Agency to announce the final result for the University Grants Commission – National Eligibility Test examination soon. NTA UGC NET 2023 Result will be declared by the second week of August. UGC Chairman Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar in his tweet mentioned that the NTA will announce the final results of UGC NET in the second week of August. “UGC-NET: NTA plans to start the answer key challenge on the 5th or 6th of July and aims to announce the final results in the second week of August,” the UGC chairman tweeted.

Once released, UGC NET 2023 Result will be available on the official website – ugcnet.nta.nic.in. The candidates will be able to download the UGC NET result on the official website using log-in credentials – roll number, and date of birth.

The examination was held in 83 subjects in two phases at different exam centres across the country. This year, over 6 lakh people appeared for the exam. Phase I took place between June 13 and June 17, 2023. Phase II took place between June 19 and June 22, 2023. 

UGC NET Result 2023: Steps to Download 

  • Visit the official website ugcnet.nta.nic.in.
  • Click on the “UGC NET Result 2023,” link.
  • Enter the login credentials and click on submit option.
  • Your UGC NET Result 2023 will be displayed on the screen.
  • Download the scorecard and take a printout of it for future reference.

