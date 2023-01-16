UGC NET 2023 Registration: One day left to apply at ugcnet.nta.nic.in, check important dates

File photo

National Testing Agency (NTA) to end the UGC NET 2023 registration process tomorrow. Interested candidates can apply at ugcnet.nta.nic.in till January 17. The last date to submit the exam fee is January 18 through Credit Card/ Debit Card/Net Banking /UPI.

The examination for June cycle 2023 is scheduled to be conducted from June 13 to June 22, 2023. Applicants will be allowed to edit their applications between January 19 and January 20. The exam for the UGC-NET December 2022 will be held from February 21 to March 10, 2023. The admit card for UGC- NET December 2022 will be released in the Second week of February 2023.

According to the University Grant Commission (UGC), the NTA has been entrusted with conducting the UGC-NET, a test to determine the eligibility of Indian nationals for the posts of `Assistant Professor` and `Junior Research Fellowship and Assistant Professor` in Indian universities and colleges.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will conduct the test for the posts, in 83 subjects in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode.

UGC NET 2023: Know how to apply