UGC NET 2023 Registration begins: Check last date, how to apply, exam pattern here

UGC NET 2023 Registration begins today

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will start the registration process for University Grants Commission (UGC) National Eligibility Test (NET) 2023 today (December 29). Interested and eligible candidates can apply for UGC NET from the official website- ugcnet.nta.nic.in. The deadline to apply for the UGC NET application form 2023 is January 17.

UGC-NET is conducted to determine the eligibility of Indian nationals for ‘Assistant Professor’ and ‘Junior Research Fellowship and Assistant Professor’ in Indian universities and colleges. The Examination will be conducted in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode only and it will consist of two papers. Both papers will consist of objective-type, multiple-choice questions. There will be no break between papers.

UGC Chairman M Jagadesh Kumar took to Twitter to confirm the UGC NET registration and examination dates and said, “The schedule of UGC-NET December 2022: Submission of Online Application Form 29 December 2022 to 17 January 2023 (upto 05:00 PM) and Dates of Examination is from 21 February 2023 to 10 March 2023."

UGC NET 2023 application form: How to apply