UGC NET 2023 Phase 2 admit card released at ugcnet.nta.nic.in, check direct link, exam day guidelines

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the University Grants Commission National Eligibility Test (UGC NET) Phase 2 examination admit card online. NTA has scheduled to conduct the UGC NET June 2023 Phase – II examinations from June 19 to June 22, 2023. Candidates can download the NTA UGC NET June 2023 Phase II Admit Card at — ugcnet.nta.nic.in. To download admit card, candidates must enter Application No. and Date of Birth.

UGC NET phase 2 exam Admit Card- Steps to Check

Visit the official website ugcnet.nta.nic.in

Click on the “UGC NET June 2023 Admit Card.” link

Login again using the application number and password.

Your UGC NET Admit Card 2023 will be displayed on the screen.

Download the UGC NET Admit card

UGC NET 2023 Exam Guidelines