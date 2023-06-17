Search icon
UGC NET 2023 Phase 2 admit card released at ugcnet.nta.nic.in, check direct link, exam day guidelines

Candidates can download the NTA UGC NET June 2023 Phase II Admit Card at — ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jun 17, 2023, 03:25 PM IST

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the University Grants Commission National Eligibility Test (UGC NET) Phase 2 examination admit card online. NTA has scheduled to conduct the UGC NET June 2023 Phase – II examinations from June 19 to June 22, 2023. Candidates can download the NTA UGC NET June 2023 Phase II Admit Card at — ugcnet.nta.nic.in. To download admit card, candidates must enter Application No. and Date of Birth. 

UGC NET phase 2 exam Admit Card- Steps to Check 

Visit the official website ugcnet.nta.nic.in
Click on the “UGC NET June 2023 Admit Card.” link
Login again using the application number and password.
Your UGC NET Admit Card 2023 will be displayed on the screen.
Download the UGC NET Admit card 

UGC NET 2023 Exam Guidelines 

  • Candidates appearing for the UGC NET exam will have to reach the exam center one hour before the scheduled time.
  • Candidates must carry UGC NET Exam Admit Card with them.
  • Carry one photo ID proof like an Aadhaar card along with you to the exam center.
  • It will also be necessary to follow the Covid-19 guidelines. You can carry a bottle of hand sanitizer with you.
  • Candidates should carry at least two black or blue ballpoint pens with them. A pencil, eraser, and scale can also be kept together.
  • It is prohibited to keep items like mobile phones, smart watches, cameras, Bluetooth, and pen drive while giving the exam.

