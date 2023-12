UGC NET 2023 Phase 2 admit card released at ugcnet.nta.ac.in, direct link here

UGC NET December 6, 7, 8, 11, 12, 13 and 14, 2023 admit cards can be downloaded using application number and date of birth.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the hall tickets for the University Grants Commission National Eligibility Test, UGC NET 2023 Phase 2 exam. The UGC NET 2023 December cycle phase 2 admit card was released on December 8, 2023. Candidates can download the UGC NET admit card 2023 through the official website, ugcnet.nta.ac.in.

UGC NET December 6, 7, 8, 11, 12, 13 and 14, 2023 admit cards can be downloaded using application number and date of birth. UGC NET December 2023 exam city slip was released on December 2, 2023.

The UGC NET December 2023 session exams are scheduled for 6 December, 7 December, 8 December, 11 December, 12 December, 13 December and 14 December.

UGC NET Dec 2023: Steps to download