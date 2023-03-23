Search icon
UGC NET 2023 answer key expected soon, know how to check at ugcnet.nta.nic.in

After that, UGC NET result and final answer key will be published.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Mar 23, 2023, 07:02 AM IST

The National Testing Agency (NTA) to declare the answer key for University Grants Commission – National Eligibility Test (UGC NET 2022) December cycle soon. UGC NET December 2022 exam was conducted from February 21 to March 15, 2023, in five phases.

Once released, candidates can download the UGC NET 2022 December answer key on the official website at nta.ac.in, and ugcnet.nta.nic.in. After the declaration of the UGC NET final answer key, result will be declared.

UGC NET December Answer Key 2023: Steps to Download 

  • Visit the official website of UGC NET 2023 at ugcnet.nta.nic.in.
  • Click on the “Download UGC NET December 2022 Result/Answer Key” link
  • Enter the login credentials and click on the submit option.
  • Your UGC NET December Result 2022 will appear on the screen.
  • Download it and take a printout of it for future reference.

UGC NET 2023 Marking Scheme: Each question is of 2 marks. There is no negative marking in the University Grants Commission National Eligibility Test.

