UGC NET 2023 Admit Card released for June 2023 Phase-1 exam at ugcnet.nta.nic.in, direct link here

The Phase 1 exam for the UGC NET is scheduled to be conducted from 13 to 17 June, 2023 whereas the UGC NET Phase 2 exam will be conducted from 19 to 22 June, 2023.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jun 12, 2023, 07:02 AM IST

File photo

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the University Grants Commission National Eligibility Test (UGC NET) admit card phase 1 for June cycle. NTA has released the exam city slip on the official website for both Phases 1 and 2. Aspirants can download the NTA UGC NET hall ticket through the official website at ugcnet.nta.nic.in. 

UGC NET Admit Card- Steps to Check 

  • Visit the official website ugcnet.nta.nic.in
  • Click on the “UGC NET June 2023 Admit Card.” link
  • Login again using the application number and password.
  • Your UGC NET Admit Card 2023 will be displayed on the screen.
  • Download the UGC NET Admit card 

Important dates

  • Date of Examination Schedule: 13, 17 June, 2023 (phase 1) and 19, 22 June (Phase 2)

