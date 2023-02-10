Search icon
UGC NET 2023 Admit Card: NTA likely to release hall tickets soon at ugcnet.nta.nic.in, details here

UGC NET 2023 Admit Card: The examination will be conducted from February 21 to March 10, 2023.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Feb 10, 2023, 02:33 PM IST

National Testing Agency (NTA) to release the admit card for UGC NET 2023 exam soon. Once released, The UGC NET 2023 admit card will be available on the official website of UGC NET at ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

The intimation of cities of exam centres will also be announced soon on the official website. The National Testing Agency (NTA) will conduct the test for the posts, in 83 subjects in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode.

According to the informational bulletin, the cities of the exam centres will be announced in the first week of February and the admit card can be downloaded from the NTA website in the second week of February 2023.

The UGC NET 2023 exam is scheduled to be conducted from February 21 to March 10, 2023. The duration of the UGC NET 2023 exam will be 180 minutes. The UGC NET examination will be held in two shifts- first shift from 9 am to 12 pm and the second shift from 3 pm to 6 pm. 

UGC NET Hall Ticket December 2022: Websites to check admit card

  • ugcnet.nta.nic.in
  • nta.ac.in

UGC NET 2023 Admit Card: Steps to Download 

  • Visit the official site of UGC NET at ugcnet.nta.nic.in. 
  • Click on UGC NET 2023 Admit Card link
  • Enter the login details and click on submit. 
  • Your admit card will be displayed on the screen. 
  • Check the admit card and download the page. 
  • Keep a hard copy for future reference

