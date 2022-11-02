NTA UGC NET 2022 final answer key OUT at ugcnet.nta.nic, result expected soon: Here's how to check

NTA UGC NET 2022 | Photo: PTI

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the final UGC NET answer keys 2022 at the official website-- ugcnet.nta.nic. Candidates who appeared for the exam can now download the UGC NET 2022 final answer key. The UGC NET 2022 final answer key has been released for all the subjection and all the shifts.

As the NTA UGC NET 2022 has been released, it is assumed that the UGC NET 2022 results will also be declared by November 2 and will be made available on the result portal of NTA, ntaresults.nic.in. There have been no official confirmations as of now.

CSIR UGC NET Final Answer Key 2022: Websites to check

nta.ac.in

csirnet.nta.nic.in

UGC NET final answer key 2022: How to download

Go to the NTA UGC NET official website - ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

Click the link that reads “UGC NET December 2021 & June 2022 - Final provisional answer keys” on the home page.

On the next page, the UGC NET final answer key will appear

Download and print a copy for future reference.

The CSIR UGC NET 2022 examination was conducted on September 16, 17, and September 18, 2022. For the convenience of the students, we have provided you with the steps and a direct link to download the final answer key.