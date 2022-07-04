UGC NET 2022 subject-wise exam schedule released on ugcnet.nta.nic.in

File photo

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the examination schedule for the UGC-National Eligibility Test (NET) December 2021 and June 2022 (Merged Cycles). Candidates who are appearing for the exam can check the schedule from the official website, ugcnet.nta.nic.in. According to the official notice, the examination will be held on July 09, 11, 12, and August 12, 13, and 14, 2022.

"The name of subjects and schedule of examination of 09, 11 & 12 July 2022 of UGC-NET December 2021 and June 2022 (Merged Cycles) are available in Annexure-1. The examination schedule and name of remaining subjects to be held between 12, 13 & 14 August 2022 will be announced in due course,” reads the official notice.

The Exam will be conducted in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode only. The candidate has to download the Admit Card from the NTA website and appear for the Examination at the given Centre on date, shift, time and discipline as indicated in his/her Admit Card.

UGC NET Admit Card 2022: Steps to download

Visit the official website of UGC NET - ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

Click on UGC NET Admit Card 2022 link available on the homepage.

Submit your login details.

Your admit card will appear on the screen.

Check and download the admit card.

Keep a hard copy of the same for future use.