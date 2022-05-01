UGC NET 2022 registration begins: Check last date of application and steps to apply

Reported By: | Edited By: Prashant Tamta |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: May 01, 2022, 05:00 PM IST

University Grants Commission National Eligibility Test or UGC NET 2022 notification for December 2021 and June 2022 merged cycles has been released online.

National Testing Agency (NTA) has started UGC NET registrations for June exam date. Candidates can fill NTA UGC NET application forms on the official website – ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

The deadline to fill the application form is May 20. The correction window for the form will be made available from May 21, 2022.

The dates for the exam are yet to be announced but papers will be held in two shifts on the exam days – from 9 am to 12 pm and from 3 pm to 6 pm.

“The National Testing Agency (NTA) will conduct UGC-NET December 2021 and June 2022 (merged cycles) for ‘Junior Research Fellowship’ and eligibility for ‘Assistant Professor’ in 82 subjects in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode,” the NTA said.

UGC-NET is a test to determine the eligibility of Indian nationals for Assistant Professor and Junior Research Fellowship and Assistant Professor in Indian universities and colleges. UGC-NET is conducted twice every year.

Fee structure:

Candidates should note that for the general/unreserved category students have to pay Rs 1100. For General-EWS/OBC/NCL, the fee is Rs 550; and for Third Gender, it is Rs. 275.

How to apply

Step 1: Candidates must visit the official website - ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link that reads, "Registration of Online Application Form for UGC-NET Dec. 2021 & June 2022 (merged cycles)." (Direct link given below)

Step 3: Click on 'New Registration' and give all details.

Step 4: Now login using your credentials and fill the UGC NET application form.

Step 5: Pay the registration fees and click on submit.

Step 6: Download and print a copy for future references.

