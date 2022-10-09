Search icon
UGC NET 2022: NTA releases Advance city intimation slip for October 12 exams at ugcnet.nta.nic.in

Candidates who are appearing for the exams can download the UGC NET exam city slip 2022 on the official website – ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Oct 09, 2022, 12:40 PM IST

File photo

University Grants Commission National Eligibility Test (UGC NET) 2022 exam city intimation slip released by National Testing Agency (NTA) for exams scheduled on October 12 exams. Candidates can download the UGC NET exam city slip 2022 on the official website – ugcnet.nta.nic.in. To access the UGC NET city intimation slip 2022, candidates need to login details by using the application number and date of birth. The Oriya exam will be held in two slots, slot 1 on October 12 and slot 2 on October 22.

UGC NET 2022 advance city intimation slip 2022: Steps to download 

  • Visit the UGC NET official website - ugcnet.nta.nic.in.
  • Click on the UGC NET 2022 city intimation slip link available on the home page.
  • Enter the login credentials, UGC NET application number, and date of birth
  • Submit and your UGC NET 2022 city intimation slip will appear on the screen.

UGC NET 2022 Advance city intimation slip for October 12 exams: Direct link

