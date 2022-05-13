UGC NET 2022: Eligibility, registration fee, steps to apply at ugcnet.nta.nic.in, all you need to know

File photo

National Testing Agency University Grants Commission (NTA UGC) is inviting applications for the National Eligibility Test December 2021 and June 2022 (merged cycles) Exam for Assistant Professor and Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) both in Indian Universities and Colleges. The last date to apply is May 20, 2022. Interested candidates can apply through the official website, ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

NTA is going to conduct the University Grants Commission (UGC) NET for the combined cycles in 82 subjects. This year a new subject, Hindu Studies has been added to the list. The online submission of the UGC NET merged cycles for December 2021 and June 2022, is available till May 20, 2022.

NTA UGC NET Dec 2021 and June 2022 Exam Details

Name of Examination: UGC National Eligibility Test – NTA UGC NET Dec 2021 & June 2022 (merged cycles)

UGC NET Exam 2022: New subject Hindu Studies added to list, all you need to know

Eligibility Criteria: Candidate should passed/ Appeared a Master’s Degree OR equivalent examination with at least 55% marks (50% marks in case of OBC falling in Non Creamy layer/ SC/ ST/ PwD category candidates).

Age Limit: JRF: 31 years

Assistant Professor: There is no upper age limit for applying for Assistant Professor.

Application Fee: Pay the Examination Fee through Debit Card, Credit Card, Net Banking/ SBI I Collect/ SBI E Challan submit fee in any SBI Branch.

For Gen: 1100/-

For OBC-NCL/EWS: 550/-

For SC/ ST/ PwD/ Transgender: 275/-

How to Apply: Eligible candidates may apply online through NTA UGC NET‘s website ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

UGC NET JRF June 2022 Notification: Important Dates

Starting date for online application registration: April 30, 2022

Last date for online application registration: May 20, 2022

Last date for application fee submission: May 20, 2022

Correction online application form: May 21 to 23, 2022

CBT Exam Date To be announced later