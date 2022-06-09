UGC NET 2022: Last 3 days for Registration | Prepare with 7 Exam Ready Concepts & Score Maximum

Just like UPSC and bank exams UGC NET 2022 unarguably holds the same importance to the individuals interested in research. Despite the UGC NET 2022 exam's complexity more than a million applicants attempt it each year.

The application deadline for the University Grants Commission's (UGC) National Eligibility Test (NET) test 2022 has been extended, according to UGC Chairman Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar (May 22): the deadline for submitting application forms and paying fees for the consolidated UGC NET December 2021 and June 2022 cycles has been extended to May 30, 2022 which is in response to representations from candidates regarding submission of online application form for UGC-NET December 2021 and June 2022 (merged cycles).

However, there is no quick way to explain the full exam process, and presenting you to the entire UGC NET 2022 spectrum at once can hinder with your progress.

7 Tips that will help you ace your UGC NET 2022 exam:

First and foremost, analyze your syllabus for the UGC-NET 2022:

Examine your syllabus UGC NET 2022 to determine your strong and weak points. You must determine which areas you excel in and which topics you find challenging. You must plan your various strategies based on your strengths and weaknesses. Give your weak areas greater attention, and make it a practice to review all of them.

Time management is an art:

Students frequently prepare well for exams but fail to complete the paper on time. Why is it the case? The fundamental cause of this failure is a lack of time management skills, as a result of which all of one's efforts are wasted. As a result, make it a practice to set a time limit for any topic you study or any mock test you take in order to determine your true level of performance.

Do revision and make notes:

A single study session will not get you through the UGC NET 2022 exam. Regularly reviewing the concepts can help you remember the main elements and boost your retention ability. As a result, make sure you review what you've learned on a frequent basis. When you begin your unit-by-unit preparation with crucial topics, you should make it a habit to take notes right away. This will be really useful when revising the syllabus. All of your UGC NET 2022 syllabus will be stored as notes, allowing you to conveniently review the material while travelling or doing other work.

Attitude of 'CAN DO':

It is critical to maintain a positive attitude toward your work. No matter what has happened in the past, one should never quit up. Negative thoughts have a tendency to divert your attention. So, believe in yourself and keep a positive attitude while you strive toward your objective.

Practicing Previous Year Question Papers and Mock tests:

Practice questions should be used to assess your conceptual studies. You should always solve practice questions linked to theoretical concepts when studying them. This will expand your understanding of the concept. From the topic, you can learn about the different types of questions that are asked. This habit will boost your confidence while also allowing you to complete questions in the shortest amount of time possible throughout the UGC NET 2022 exam. A test series might also assist you in developing time management skills.

UGC NET Year-wise Solved Paper (2015 – 2021) – 11 Papers fully solved

– 11 Papers fully solved Mind Map: A single page snapshot of the entire chapter for longer retention

A single page snapshot of the entire chapter for longer retention Mnemonics to boost memory and confidence

Oswaal QR Codes: Easy to scan QR codes for online content

Easy to scan QR codes for online content Two SQPs based on the latest pattern

on the latest pattern Tips to crack UGC NET

Trend Analysis: Subject-wise (2017 to 2021)

Here is the recommended link for UGC NET Previous Year Question Paper | Solved Paper | Question Bank | For Exam 2022

Don't be Anxious.

During your UGC-NET Exam preparation, you should feel at ease and confident. This will aid in learning and comprehension. Staying calm and cool will help you remember the principles for longer. Unnecessary stress would simply prolong your learning process and hinder your UGC-NET 2022 preparation.

Take Breaks after Every Study Session

Don’t just stick to books. Try to get involved in different activities which keep you energetic and stress-free. For instance, after 2 hours of studies take a short break of 20-25 minutes. Never isolate yourself from family and friends. Be relaxed, eat well and study with proper dedication.

Keep preparing well and you will definitely come out with flying colors!

