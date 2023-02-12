UGC NET 2022 December: Subject-wise exam schedule released at ugcnet.nta.nic.in, admit card to be out soon

File photo

UGC NET Exam 2023 subject and date-wise schedule have been released by the National Testing Agency (NTA). Candidates can check the notice at the official website of UGC NET at ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

The UGC NET 2023 exam is scheduled to be conducted from February 21 to March 10, 2023. UGC NET 2023 Subject and Date wise schedule (Phase I, 57 Subjects) is available on the official website. UGC NET 2023 will have a total of 57 subjects exam which will be conducted by NTA.

The notification regarding intimation of the City of Exam Centre will be displayed on the NTA website(s) ugcnet.nta.nic.in and nta.ac.in shortly.

The examination schedule and names of the remaining subjects will be announced in due course.

UGC NET December Phase 1 Exam Schedule: Steps to download

Visit the official website of UGC NET 2023 at ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

Click on the “Date and Subject-wise Schedule for UGC-NET December 2022, Phase-I –reg..” link

A new UGC NET exam schedule PDF document will appear on the screen.

Download and take a printout for future reference.

UGC NET December Phase 1 Exam Schedule

National Testing Agency (NTA) will conduct the UGC-National Eligibility Test (NET) December 2022 for ‘Assistant Professor’ and ‘Junior Research Fellowship and Assistant Professor’, in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode.

