UGC NET 2022 December admit card released at ugcnet.nta.nic.in, exam from February 21, get direct link here

National Testing Agency (NTA) has released admit cards for the December session of the UGC NET exam. Candidates can download UGC NET 2023 exam admit card at ugcnet.nta.nic.in. The UGC NET 2023 exam will be held between February 21 to March 10, 2023.

UGC NET 2023 Subject and Date wise schedule (Phase I, 57 Subjects) can be accessed through the official website. UGC NET 2023 will have a total of 57 subjects exam which will be conducted by NTA.

NTA has already released the University Grants Commission (UGC) NET December Session 2022 exam city intimation slip. Candidates who will appear for the UGC NET Exam 2023 can download the examination city intimation slip from the official website-- ugcnet.nta.nic.in. candidates will need their application number and date of birth to download the examination city intimation slip.

“The candidates are required to check/download their Examination City Intimation Slip of UGC NET December 2022, Phase-I (using their Application No. and Date of Birth) from the website https://ugcnet.nta.nic.in/wef 13 February 2023, and go through the instructions contained therein”, reads the official website.

National Testing Agency (NTA) will conduct the UGC-National Eligibility Test (NET) December 2022 for ‘Assistant Professor’ and ‘Junior Research Fellowship and Assistant Professor’, in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode.

UGC NET Admit Card 2023: Steps to download

Visit the official website-ugcnet.nta.nic.in

Click on the "Release of Admit Card for UGC NET December 2022-Phase-I" link

Enter your application number and date of birth

Access the UGC NET admit card 2023 and download it

Take a printout for future references

UGC NET Admit Card 2023: direct link

