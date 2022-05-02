UGC NET 2022: Application process begins at ugcnet.nta.nic.in, know eligibility, steps to apply

File photo

UGC NET 2022: University Grants Commission National Eligibility Test or UGC NET 2022 notification for December 2021 and June 2022 merged cycles has been released online. The deadline to fill out the application form is May 20. The correction window for the form will be made available from May 21, 2022. Interested candidates can apply for UGC NET 2022 through the official website, the link for which is ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

Name of Examination: UGC National Eligibility Test – NTA UGC NET Dec 2021 and June 2022 (merged cycles)

UGC NET 2022: Eligibility Criteria: Candidate should passed/ Appeared Master’s Degree OR equivalent examination with at least 55% marks (50% marks in case of OBC falling in Non Creamy layer/ SC/ ST/ PwD category candidates).

Assistant Professor: There is no upper age limit for applying for Assistant Professor.

Application Fee: Pay the examination fee through Debit Card, Credit Card, Net Banking

For Gen: 1100/-

For OBC-NCL/EWS: 550/-

For SC/ ST/ PwD/ Transgender: 275/-

How to Apply: Eligible candidates may apply online through NTA UGC NET‘s website ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

UGC NET JRF June 2022 Notification: Important Dates

Starting date for online application registration: April 30, 2022

Last date for online application registration: May 20, 2022

Last date for submission of application fee: May 20, 2022

Correction Online Application Form: May 21 to 23, 2022

CBT Exam Date To be announced later: NTA UGC NET Dec 2021 & June 2022 (merged cycles) Exam Details

UGC NET 2022: Selection Process: Selection will be based on Online Exam.

UGC NET 2022 Notification: Direct link