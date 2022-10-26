UGC NET 2022 Answer Key: Last day to challenge TODAY, results to release soon at ugcnet.nta.nic.in

File Photo

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has extended the last date to challenge the University Grants Commission National Eligibility Test (UGC NET 2022) answer key till today - October 26, 2022.

All the candidates who appeared in the UGC NET 2022 fourth phase will be able to challenge the UGC NET provisional answer key 2022 till 11:50 pm on the official website - www.ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

It is important to note that for the December 2021 and June 2022 cycle, the GC NET 2022 result along with the final answer key, question paper, and recorded responses will release soon.

The latest notice released by NTA UGC NET read, "Provisional answer keys and question paper with recorded responses for answer key challenge is also available for the candidate of Oriya subject whose exam was held on 22.10.2022."

All the candidates will be able to challenge the UGC NET answer key 2022 by paying a non-refundable processing fee of Rs 200 per question.



UGC NET 2022 Answer Key: Steps to challenge

Step 1: Visit the official website of NTA UGC NET - www.ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

Step 2: Click on the 'Challenge(s) regarding Answer Key' link

Step 3: Log in using your application number and DOB.

Step 4: Click on "View Question Paper” for marked responses

Step 5: To view or challenge the Answer keys, click on the “Click to view /Challenge Answer Key” link.

Step 6: If you want to challenge an answer, use any one or more of the Option IDs given in the next four columns.

Step 7: Save your claims.

Step 8: Now you will see a display of all Option IDs you have challenged.

Step 9: Upload supporting documents.

Step 10: Click on ‘Save your Claims and pay the fee’.

For the unversed, UGC NET is held to decide the eligibility of Indian nationals for ‘Assistant Professor’ and ‘Junior Research Fellowship and Assistant Professor’ in Indian universities and colleges.