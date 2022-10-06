Search icon
UGC NET 2022 Answer key expected soon at ugcnet.nta.nic.in

UGC NET Result 2022 expected date will be in October last week 2022.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Oct 06, 2022, 09:07 AM IST

File photo

UGC NET 2022: National Testing Agency to release the UGC NET result 2022 soon. as per reports, UGC NET Result 2022 is expected to be released in October last week 2022. Once released, UGC NET Result 2022 can be downloaded through the official web portal - ugcnet.nta.nic.in. UGC NET 2022 answer key is also likely to be released soon. Candidates will be able to download the UGC NET answer key 2021 for all phases through the official website. 

The UGC NET Phase 2 Exam 2022 was held from September 20 - September 30, 2022 in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode only. The UGC NET exams were scheduled to be held in two shifts. The first shift begin from 9:00 AM to 12:00 PM. The second shift from 3:00 PM to 6:00 PM. 

UGC NET answer key 2022: Steps to download

Open the UGC NET official website - ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

Check and click on the answer key download link.

Fill in valid login credentials - application number, date of birth and security pin

On successful submission of login details, the UGC NET 2021 answer key will appear on the screen as a pdf file.

Download the answer key and calculate the probable score

