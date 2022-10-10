Search icon
UGC NET Phase 5 admit card 2022 released: See how and where to check

UGC NET Phase 5 admit card 2022 has been released at the official website-- ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Oct 10, 2022, 05:56 PM IST

UGC NET 2022 admit card released | Photo: PTI

The National Testing Agency (NTA) UGC NET Phase 5 exam 2022 admit card has been released today October 10 at the official website-- ugcnet.nta.nic.in. The UGC NET Phase 4 exam 2022 is scheduled for October 13. 

Candidates would need to enter their application number and date of birth to download their UGC NET admit card 2022. For the convenience of the students, we have provided you with the steps to check and download the hall ticket.

UGC NET Admit Card 2022: How to download

  • Visit the official website at ugcnet.nta.nic.in.
  • On the homepage, look for the link that reads, “Download UGC NET Admit Card 2022.”
  • Enter the login credentials such as the application number and date of birth.
  • Your UGC NET Admit Card 2022 will be displayed on the screen.
  • Download it and take a printout of it for future reference.

NTA is conducting the UGC NET December 2021 and June 2022 (Merged Cycles)-Phase IV for Junior research fellowship and eligibility for Assistant Professor in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode.

