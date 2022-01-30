UGC NET 2021: Results likely to be declared by next week on ugcnet.nta.nic.in - Steps to check score

The University Grants Commission National Eligibility Test (UGC NET) 2021 results are likely to be declared by next week. Candidates eagerly waiting for the results can check their scores on the official website - ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

For the unversed, the UGC-NET examination determines the eligibility of Indian citizens for 'Assistant Professorship' and 'Junior Research Fellowship and Assistant Professor in Indian universities and colleges.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) had conducted the UGC NET examination in December 2020 and June 2021 examinations between November 20, 2021, and December 5, 2021, the second phase from December 24 to December 27, 2021. The third stage of UGC NET was conducted on January 4 and 5, 2022 through Computer Based Test (CBT) mode for 81 subjects.

Here's how you can check the UGC NET Result 2021:

- Visit the NTA website ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

- Click on 'UGC NET December 2020 & June 2021 Results'

- Enter the application number and date of birth and click on the login

- The UGC NET 2021 Result will be displayed

- Download it and take a printout for future reference