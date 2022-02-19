BREAKING: NTA UGC NET results DECLARED - Steps to check scores

The National Testing Agency declared the UGC National Eligibility Test (NET) December 2020 and June 2021 on its official website today, February 19.



UGC NET December 2020, June 2021 result: How to check result



Step 1: Visit the official website of UGC NET, ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link to check the results, once made active.

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page.

Step 4: Enter your roll number and other credentials on the page.

Step 5: Your UGC NET results will be displayed on the screen.

Step 6: Download and take a printout of the results for future reference.

The UGC NET December 2020 and June 2021 examination was conducted between November 20, 2021, and January 5, 2022. The UGC NET exam was conducted for over 80 subjects and was held in 837 centers across 239 cities in India, with lakhs of candidates appearing for the same.

Candidates must note that though UGC has said that the result will be released soon, the exact date and time have not been released yet. For important updates, candidates are advised to visit the official website of UGC NET, ugcnet.nta.nic.in.