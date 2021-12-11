UGC NET 2021 Phase II exam date released on nta.ac.in - Check schedule here

National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the exam dates for UGC NET Phase II December 2020 and June 2021 exam and rescheduled (due to cyclone ‘Jawad’) Subjects of Phase I. Candidates can check the new exam dates on the official website, nta.ac.in.

The Phase II of the UGC-NET December 2020 and June 2021 Examination is scheduled to be conducted between 24 December and 30 December 2021.

The official notice reads, “The Date wise, Subject wise and Shift wise Schedule of Phase II for the remaining 7 subjects (Bengali, Kannada, Home Science, Hindi, Geography, Sociology and Sanskrit) and the Rescheduled papers (due to cyclone Jawad) of Phase I (Social Work, Odia, Telugu and Labour Welfare/Personnel Management /Industrial Relations/ Labour and Social Welfare/Human Resource Management) will be conducted on 24, 26, 27, 29 and 30 December in CBT mode.”

UGC NET 2021 Phase II Exam Dates

Bengali, Group 1 & 2: December 24, 2021

Kannada: December 26, 2021

Hindi, Group 1 & 2: December 26, 2021

Sanskrit: December 27, 2021

Home Science: December 27, 2021

Geography. Group 1 & 2: December 29, 2021

Sociology: December 30, 2021

Labour Welfare: December 30, 2021

Social Work: December 30, 2021

Odia: December 30, 2021

Telegu: December 30, 2021

The exam will be held in two shifts- Shift I and shift II. The shift I will be from 9 am to 12 noon and Shift 2 will be from 3 pm to 6 pm. The 180 minutes will be the duration of exam and no break will be given between Paper I and Paper 2.