UGC NET 2021 Exam: NTA releases exam date, check steps to apply at nta.ac.in

In a new development, the National Testing Agency (NTA) has decided to merge the UGC NET December 2020 session exam with June 2021 session exam. According to the latest update, both these exams will be now conducted from October 6, 2021, to October 11, 2021.

For the unversed, the National Eligibility Test, also known as UGC NET or NTA-UGC-NET, is a test to determine the qualification for the post of assistant professor and/or Junior Research Fellowship award in Indian universities and colleges.

NTA has said that the December 2020 session and the process of application for June 2021 were delayed due to the deadly second wave of COVID-19 because of which it was decided that the exams will be conducted together.

NTA also released a notification that states that the application process for the UGC NET exam that will be held in October has already started. Interested candidates can apply online by visiting ugcnet.nta.nic.in and nta.ac.in. The last date of application is September 5, 2021.

Notably, the UGC NET exam of the December 2020 session was scheduled to be held from May 2 to May 17, 2021, however, it was delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Candidates should also know that the ones who have not been able to complete their forms of 2020 can also complete the application by visiting the official website https://ugcnet.nta.nic.in and www.nta.ac.in.

A step-by-step guide to register

Step 1: Log on to the official website - ugcnet.nta.nic.inStep 2: Click on the 'Apply' link Step 3: Enter required details and click submit Step 4: Pay the fee of the form and submitStep 5: Download a copy of the form and keep it with you for future use.