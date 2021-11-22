UGC NET 2021: Admit card released for day 4, 5 and 6 on ugcnet.nta.nic.in - Direct link

The admit cards of the University Grants Commission (UGC) -National Eligibility Test (NET) December 2020 and June 2021 cycles for Day 4,5 and 6 of the exams have been released by the National Testing Agency (NTA). Candidates can download the admit card through the official website of NTA UGC NET on ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

The UGC NET day 4, 5 and 6 exams are scheduled to be held on November 24, 25 and 26, 2021.

UGC NET 2021 Admit Card: Steps to download

- Candidates must visit the official website of UGC NET admit cards -ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

- On the homepage, click on the 'Download admit card now' link

- Enter your login details.

- Your admit card will be displayed on the screen.

- Download and take a printout for future references.

The exams for the subjects to be conducted on day 4 are Economics / Rural Economics /Co-operation /Demography / Development Planning/Development Studies / Econometrics/ Applied Economics/Development Eco./Business Economics, Library and Information Science, Marathi, Punjabi, Sanskrit traditional Subjects (including) Jyotisha/Sidhanta Jyotish/ Navya Vyakarna/Vyakarna/ Mimansa/ Navya Nyaya/ Sankhya Yoga/Tulanatmaka Darsan/ Shukla Yajurveda/ Madhav Vedant/ Dharmasasta/ Sahitya/ Puranotihasa / and Urdu.

The exams for the subjects to be conducted on Day 5 are Commerce (Group - 1), Music, Commerce (Group - 2) and visual art (including Drawing & Painting/Sculpture Graphics/Applied Art/History of Art) and on Day 6 exams will be conducted for Commerce (Group - 3), Tamil, and Computer Science and Applications.