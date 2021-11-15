UGC NET 2021 admit card released at ugcnet.nta.nic.in – Direct link to download

NTA has released the admit cards for UGC NET December 2020 and June 2021 cycles.

UGC NET admit cards: The University Grants Commission (UGC) National Eligibility Test (NET) admit card for December 2020 and June 2021 cycles have been released by the National Testing Agency (NTA). The UGC NET exam is scheduled to be conducted on November 20 and 21.

Candidates appearing for the exam can download the admit cards from the official website at ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

The date sheet for the UGC NET 2021 examination has also been released on the official website. The UGC NET admit card 2021 contains all the required information on the date, time, and shift for the candidate’s exam. It is mandatory to carry the physical copy of your admit cards to the UGC NET 2021 exam centre.

UGC NET 2021 admit card: Steps to download

Step 1: Visit the official website of UGC NET, ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link ‘Download Admit Card for UGC NET December 2020 and June 2021 cycles’.

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page.

Step 4: Enter your credentials such as date of birth and application number.

Step 5: Your UGC NET 2021 admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Step 6: Download and take a printout of the admit card for future reference.

All the candidates appearing for the examination are advised to read and strictly follow the instructions mentioned on the UGC NET admit card 2021. In case of any confusion or discrepancies, candidates can contact NTA through its official helpline number or drop an email at ugcnet@nta.ac.in.